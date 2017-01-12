Taylor Hall's OT winner gives Devils ...

Taylor Hall's OT winner gives Devils 2-1 victory over Canucks | Rapid Reaction

Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

Forward Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal 1:28 into overtime, firing home a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush to give the Devils a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The rush came seconds after the Devils halted a odd-man push by the Canucks, with center Travis Zajac chasing down the puck and breaking up the play before a shot got off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

