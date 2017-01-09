Roberto Luongo: funny on Twitter, all alone at fifth all-time in wins
Roberto Luongo pumps out funny tweets so often, it kind of distracts people from all the milestones he's also piling up. Monday was quite the night in that regard, as he out-dueled his buddy and former crease mate Cory Schneider in a 3-0 win for the Florida Panthers against the New Jersey Devils.
