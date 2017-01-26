Report: Devils' AHL affiliate heading...

Report: Devils' AHL affiliate heading to Binghamton

The Times Union reported on Wednesday night financial issues and lagging attendance were the reasons for the expected relocation after seven seasons in Albany.

