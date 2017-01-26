Report: Devils' AHL affiliate heading to Binghamton Notebook: Goodbye to Albany after seven seasons? Ex-Duck Noesen makes his Devils' debut; Greene/Moore/Bennett remain out Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k8z3MI Ex-Duck right wing Stefan Noesen made his debut for the Devils on Thursday night. The Times Union reported on Wednesday night financial issues and lagging attendance were the reasons for the expected relocation after seven seasons in Albany.

