Preview: Devils at Flames
The Calgary Flames appear to have found the right formula for winning at home and attempt to apply it again when they host the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Calgary fell to 8-10-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome with a loss to Anaheim on Dec. 29 but has posted four consecutive victories in its own building, including a 3-2 triumph over San Jose on Wednesday.
