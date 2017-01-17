Postgame: Wasn't pretty, but two poin...

Postgame: Wasn't pretty, but two points is two points for the Wild

Star Tribune

A certain radio host who may also be a popular play-by-play guy in town for a team that wears purple asked me the other morning if the New Jersey Devils game was "loser proof." Nothing's loser proof in the NHL, especially when you're still a team with Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Travis Zajac, Kyle Palmieri and Cory Schneider.

