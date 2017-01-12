Pierre McGuire: Ray Shero, John Hynes...

Pierre McGuire: Ray Shero, John Hynes doing right things for Devils

17 hrs ago

When the Devils hired Ray Shero to take over as general manager in May of 2015, NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire saw it as an exciting move for the franchise . Now with Shero in the second half of his second season at the helm, McGuire still sees the promise in the general manager.

