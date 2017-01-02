Notes: Wood gets crowd, Devils going ...

12 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Notes: Wood gets crowd, Devils going with fight Devils claim Reid Boucher off waivers from Predators, Yohann Auvitu sent back to Albany Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iYe62Y New Jersey Devils' Sergey Kalinin celebrates his goal with Jon Merrill , Nick Lappin , Steven Santini and Miles Wiood during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins on Monday. NEWARK - Miles Wood, after being pulled apart from Bruins defenseman Colin Miller at 8:45 of the first period on Monday night, was still pumped up after his second career fight.

