Notes: Kinkaid was good, but he got plenty of help
Notes: Kinkaid was good, but he got plenty of help .Parenteau sets a career high for shots with eight; Stollery gets his first career NHL point Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ivdlRl Plenty of praise for Keith Kinkaid's performance in Friday night's 2-1 win at Calgary and why not, the Devils' backup goalie certainly gave a performance worthy of the game's first star in making 31 saves. But Kinkaid was quick to point out the Flames did not get a shot through to him after Flames counterpart Chad Johnson had been pulled for an extra skater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC