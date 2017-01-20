Notes: Kinkaid gets unexpected start ...

Notes: Kinkaid gets unexpected start with Schneider ill

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Notes: Kinkaid gets unexpected start with Schneider ill D Yohann Auvitu wonders whether he pushed himself too hard in trying to recovery from a lower-body injury Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jIg7nk A shot by Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson gets by Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid for a goal during the third period Saturday in Newark. NEWARK - Keith Kinkaid participated in the optional morning skate unsure of whether he'd be the starter or backup on Friday night against the Canadiens at Prudential Center as expected starter Cory Schneider tried to recover from a stomach virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC