New Jersey Devils: Zach Parise's Top 5 Moment's in Devils a Uniform
With the New Jersey Devils ready to head into Minnesota, the home of Wild Alternate Captain Zach Parise, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of Parise's best moment's while he was still wearing a Devils sweater. While he still gets viciously booed every time he makes an appearance at Prudential Center there's no doubt that he made a tremendous impact on the organization, which unfortunately is still being felt today from his absence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pucks And Pitchforks.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC