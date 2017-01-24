New Jersey Devils vs Kings Could Mean...

New Jersey Devils vs Kings Could Mean a Playoff Berth For Either Team

When the puck drops tonight as the New Jersey Devils take on the LA Kings, it could mean a potential playoff berth for the winning organization. Rarely in an NHL season do you have teams in different conferences play each other with both teams in virtually the same place in the standings.

