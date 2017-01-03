New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurrica...

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lines and Rosters

18 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Coming off a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on New Year's Eve, the 'Canes will kick off the calendar year of 2017 with a divisional contest against a struggling New Jersey Devils team. With Justin Faulk and Elias Lindholm still out of the line-up with various ailments, here's how the Hurricanes were lined up for today's morning skate: Jeff Skinner - Victor Rask - Derek Ryan Brock McGinn - Jordan Staal - Joakim Nordstrom Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen - Lee Stempniak Andrej Nestrasil - Jay McClement - Viktor Stalberg Injuries and Scratches: Bryan Bickell , Justin Faulk , Elias Lindholm , Klas Dahlbeck , Eddie Lack The Devils played last night, earning a 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.

