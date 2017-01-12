How Devils' offense has taken a step back from last season's league worst rate
The Devils aren't in the basement of the NHL in scoring, but that's thanks in part to the futility of others, rather than their own doing. The Devils currently sit 28th in the NHL in goals per game with 2.19, ahead of the Arizona Coyotes at 2.05 and the Colorado Avalanche at 2.00.
