Hall says it will be "super strange" to face Oilers

The Oilers and Devils play on Saturday for the first time since Hall was acquired for Adam Larsson on June 29 Hall says it will be "super strange" to face Oilers The Oilers and Devils play on Saturday for the first time since Hall was acquired for Adam Larsson on June 29 Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i34k1B The Devils and Oilers, who pulled off a blockbuster summer deal when Hall was sent to New Jersey for defenseman Adam Larsson on June 29, play twice in six days, starting Saturday night at Prudential Center. "That's one of the first things you look at and circle it on the calendar," Hall said following the Devils' 4-2 loss to the visiting Maple Leafs on Friday night.

