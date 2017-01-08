Hall admits to nerves as he plays fir...

Hall admits to nerves as he plays first game vs. Oilers43 minutes | Fire & Ice

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Hall admits to nerves as he plays first game vs. Oilers Devils notes: No immediate update of Auvitu; Reaction to McDavid's game; Schneider wanted goalie interference Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i69JFk Facing his former team, the Oilers, for the first time with the Devils since the teams' blockbuster summer deal on June 29 - Adam Larsson heading to Edmonton - Hall had some butterflies at the start of the Devils' eventual 2-1 overtime loss at Prudential Center on Saturday night. "It was probably after the first period," said Hall when asked how long it took him to get into the rhythm of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC