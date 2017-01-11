Greene's arm still sore but captain r...

Greene's arm still sore but captain reports progress20 minutes | Fire & Ice

Andy Greene will miss his fourth straight game on Thursday at Edmonton but says swelling on left arm is subsiding Greene's arm still sore but captain reports progress Andy Greene will miss his fourth straight game on Thursday at Edmonton but says swelling on left arm is subsiding Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ilqdtk As the bulk of the Devils started filtering off the ice today at Rogers Place in Edmonton, injured veterans Andy Greene and Vern Fiddler took to the ice as they continue to work toward returning to the lineup. Both remain on injured reserve.

