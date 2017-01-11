Former Devil Graham Black looks to return for Springfield
Though their homes are less than 100 miles apart, the Albany Devils and Springfield Thunderbirds had yet to meet this American Hockey League season before Wednesday night. Black, a 23-year-old center from Regina, Saskatchewan, didn't get to play in Springfield's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils, his former team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC