Fire and Ice: Santini recalled from Albany
Fire and Ice: Santini recalled from Albany No supplemental discipline upcoming for Caps' Wilson after hit on concussed Moore; Taylor Hall skating again today Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iTkvMw With veteran John Moore placed on injured reserve with a concussion late Saturday after being whiplashed into the endboards by the Capitals' Tom Wilson at 3:10 of the first period of the Devils' 6-2 loss at Prudential Center, the team on Sunday recalled rookie Steven Santini, 21, from Albany .
