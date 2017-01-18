Fire and Ice Notes: Devils get "quality" back into game21 minutes | Fire & Ice

Fire and Ice Notes: Devils get "quality" back into game Ability to roll four lines successfully helps Devils complete a successful road trip Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jXUXOW Putting the wraps on a very successful road tripa and very much looking forward to my flight home in the morninga The Devils return to New Jersey with a chance for new life in their season after rallying with three goals in the third period for a 4-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. That gave them seven of eight possible points on the road trip and left them three points shy of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, albeit with four teams ahead of them.

