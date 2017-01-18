Fire and Ice Notes: Devils get "quali...

Fire and Ice Notes: Devils get "quality" back into game21 minutes | Fire & Ice

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Fire and Ice Notes: Devils get "quality" back into game Ability to roll four lines successfully helps Devils complete a successful road trip Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jXUXOW Putting the wraps on a very successful road tripa and very much looking forward to my flight home in the morninga The Devils return to New Jersey with a chance for new life in their season after rallying with three goals in the third period for a 4-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. That gave them seven of eight possible points on the road trip and left them three points shy of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, albeit with four teams ahead of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC