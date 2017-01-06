Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Maple Leafs, 1/617 minutes | Fire & Ice
The Devils look to extend their winning streak to three games as their late owner, Dr. John J. McMullen is honored Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Maple Leafs, 1/6 The Devils look to extend their winning streak to three games as their late owner, Dr. John J. McMullen is honored Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i2dKut The Devils host the Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center with the puck drop tentatively scheduled for about 7:48 p.m. That's to accommodate a pre-game ceremony for the late Devils owner Dr. John J. McMullen, as he becomes the first inductee into the franchise's new Ring of Honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC