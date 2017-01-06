Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Maple Leafs, 1/617 minutes | Fire & Ice

The Devils look to extend their winning streak to three games as their late owner, Dr. John J. McMullen is honored Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Maple Leafs, 1/6 The Devils look to extend their winning streak to three games as their late owner, Dr. John J. McMullen is honored Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i2dKut The Devils host the Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center with the puck drop tentatively scheduled for about 7:48 p.m. That's to accommodate a pre-game ceremony for the late Devils owner Dr. John J. McMullen, as he becomes the first inductee into the franchise's new Ring of Honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.