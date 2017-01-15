Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils top Ca...

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils top Canucks, 2-1, in OT

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils top Canucks, 2-1, in OT The Devils continue to notch back-to-back wins as they continue their four-game road trip in Vancouver Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iAQHqT Your Devils' lineup news for today is thus: other than Cory Schneider starting for the seventh time in the last eight games, there will be no changes when they face the Canucks at Rogers Arena , from Friday night's 2-1 win at Calgary. Forward Sergey Kalinin was available to play, but coach John Hynes opted to keep the same lineup as the one he dressed against the Flames.

