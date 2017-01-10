Fire and Ice: Hall an All-Star; Greene, Auvitu on IR
Taylor Hall was selected as an NHL All-Star for the second straight season and was the lone Devil named Fire and Ice: Hall an All-Star; Greene, Auvitu on IR Taylor Hall was selected as an NHL All-Star for the second straight season and was the lone Devil named Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ifl9Xm Taylor Hall brought some good personal news back to his former hockey hometown as the Devils departed for a four-game trip that opens against the Oilers on Thursday night. Hall, 25, was the lone Devil named to the Metropolitan Division roster for the All-Star Weekend, Jan. 28-29 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
