Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devils' four-game trip

Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devils' four-game trip Taylor Hall said this road swing, which opens Thursday at Edmonton, would 'define' the Devils' season Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ikneRH As to Taylor Hall's assertion that this Devils' four-game road trip can "define" the season and can be a "make it or break it" point. The competition is certainly stiff enough as the Oilers , Flames and Wild are all in playoff position and the Canucks have the same 44 points as the Western Conference's second-wild card team, the Kings, but have played two extra games.

