Ex-JFK Catholic Varsity Star Recalled By Devils, Gets First NHL Point
Mahopac's own Steven Santini, a former star at John F. Kennedy Catholic in Somers, was recalled Sunday by the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, after veteran and former Ranger John Moore was placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Santini, a 21-year-old defenseman and Bronxville native, played three seasons for Boston College, and was a second-round pick in 2013.
