Devils to honour former owner McMullen on Friday

John McMullen, who brought NHL hockey to New Jersey in 1982, will be the first inductee in the Devils' Ring of Honor. The Devils will hold a pregame ceremony at Prudential Center on Friday night before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

