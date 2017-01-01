Devils to honor former owner McMullen1 hour | Devils

Devils to honor former owner McMullen The late Dr. John J. McMullen will be the first inductee into the Devils' new Ring of Honor Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hHMwsQ "NYC 7/31/2000 Dr. John McMullen, the outgoing Devils owner shows off the Stanley Cup at the "21" Club in Manhattan Monday. Jiro Ose / The Record NEWARK - Once, there was the expansion Kansas City Scouts, who soon became the Colorado Rockies, though the nascent franchise continued to experience as many growing pains as it did in its original home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.