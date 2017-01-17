Devils thinking revenge vs. Canadiens for Carey Price punching Kyle Palmieri?

It's been 43 days since Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price pummeled Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri with his blocker, sparking a near-brawl between the teams. "We've been so focused on playing the games we've been playing, you bringing it up today is the first time I've been reminded of it," forward Michael Cammalleri told NJ Advance Media on Thursday.

