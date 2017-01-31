Devils start fast and hold on to beat Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils skated with a sense of urgency as soon as the puck dropped, and Detroit did not. Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Cory Schneider made 27 saves, helping the New Jersey Devils hold on for a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
