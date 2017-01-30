Devils send three defenseman back to New Jersey
The New Jersey Devils on Monday announced that defensemen Seth Helgeson, Steven Santini and Karl Stollery all have been recalled from the Albany Devils. All three were sent down heading into the NHL's all-star break, but onlly Helgeson played a game - Saturday night in Albany's 5-3 home loss to Rochester.
