Devils rocked early 3-1 loss to Kings | Rapid reaction

The Devils gave up two goals in the first 1:46 of the game before allowing a third in the first period, and the Kings never gave them a chance in a 3-1 win over the Devils on Tuesday at the Prudential Center. The loss dropped the Devils to 1-5-1 at The Rock over their past seven games, dropping their home record to 10-8-3.

