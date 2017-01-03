Devils recall two more players from Albany
The New Jersey Devils on Tuesday recalled defenseman Karl Stollery and forward Blake Coleman from their AHL affiliate in Albany. The Devils also placed defensemen Andy Greene and Yohann Auvitu on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan.3 and Jan. 7, respectively.
