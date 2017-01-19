Devils need to start rolling at The Rock The Devils, thanks to a strong road trip, have given themselves a chance at a playoff push. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k5zPGO The Devils started the season 7-0-2 at home but have lost their last three at The Rock and are 2-6-1 since Dec. 9. NEWARK - The Devils, thanks to a strong road trip, have given themselves a chance at a playoff push.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.