Devils lines vs. Bruins (1/2/17): Taylor Hall back on ice
Taylor Hall returned to ice with the Devils for Monday's morning skate prior to their 7 p.m. game against the Boston Bruins.Hall missed the team's previous two games due to a lower body injury.7 New Year's resolutions for DevilsHowever, forwards Travis Zajac and Jacob Josefson were both absent from morning skate due to illness.
