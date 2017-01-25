Devils claim Noesen off waivers from ...

Devils claim Noesen off waivers from Ducks

Yesterday, in passing along news that Anaheim waived former first-rounder Stefan Noesen , we noted that - because Noesen is only 24 and carrying a light cap hit - there was a decent chance of him getting claimed. Noesen has been claimed by the New Jersey Devils, the club announced this afternoon .

