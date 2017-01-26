Devils blitzed by red-hot Capitals in 5-2 loss | Rapid reaction

The Devils allowed four goals over the 30:19, forcing goalie Keith Kinkaid to the bench early and allowing the Capitals to crusie to a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Thursday at the Prudential Center. Left wing Alex Ovechkin got the Capitals on the board quickly when he stripped a puck away from defenseman Kyle Quincey, giving him a clear path to goal in the Devils defensive zone.

