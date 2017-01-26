Defensemen handle the scoring as Devils win in Rochester

Defensemen Yohann Auvitu and Vojtech Mozik scored the goals Friday night in the Albany Devils' 2-1 triumph over the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena in the first of a home-and-home series. Mozik's hard shot from the point found its way past Rochester goaltender Linus Ullmark with 16:13 to play in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie.

