Capitals vs. Devils Recap: Washington Out-Skills New Jersey, 5-2

The Caps didn't play a particularly strong first, but Alex Ovechkin took advantage of a Kyle Quincey miscue, and Andre Burakovsky of an Adam Henrique miscue, sending Washington to the dressing room up by two. The teams each scored twice in the second, and the Caps added an empty-net goal in the third.

