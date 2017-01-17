Canadiens vs. Devils: Game Preview, S...

Canadiens vs. Devils: Game Preview, Start Time, and How to Watch

Having lost three of their last four games, the Montreal Canadiens are mired in one of their worst stretches of the season - scoring one goal or fewer in each of those losses. Though a select few teams in the Atlantic Division pose any type of threat to the Habs' current division lead, at some point the team will need to find their way back into the win column.

