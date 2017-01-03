Blues beat Blackhawks, Devils defeat Bruins

" ST. LOUIS " The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and slipped by Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.