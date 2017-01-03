Blues beat Blackhawks, Devils defeat ...

Blues beat Blackhawks, Devils defeat Bruins

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" ST. LOUIS " The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and slipped by Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC