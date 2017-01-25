A-Devils defenseman likely to miss weekend games
Albany Devils defenseman Reece Scarlett, who became ill after the team returned from their weekend in St. John's, Newfoundland, missed practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play in the upcoming home-and-home series against Rochester. Coach Rick Kowalsky said Scarlett has been down the past two days - the Devils didn't practice Tuesday - and likely will be aboard the bus that will leave for Rochester after Thursday's practice.
