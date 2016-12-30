With Evgeny Kuznetsov, therea s a nee...

With Evgeny Kuznetsov, therea s a need to balance creativity and good decision-making

Evgeny Kuznetsov thought he could create an opportunity for an odd-man rush out of the defensive zone, so he tried something risky, a no-look backhand pass from beyond the goal line in the defensive zone. Rather than setting up the three-on-two for his team, the pass resulted in an egregious turnover, the puck picked off by P.A. Parenteau, who shot it past goaltender Braden Holtby for New Jersey's lone goal of the game.

