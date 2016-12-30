The Noon Number: Throwing Away Their Shot

That checks in as the highest shot total in a loss since suffering a similar 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Sabres in November 2014, and the 14th-highest shot total in a loss since the start of the Alex Ovechkin era. It's also just the tenth time over that span in which they've had at least 44 shots and just one goal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.