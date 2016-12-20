'Slap Shot' Hanson Brothers visit Devils
'Slap Shot' Hanson Brothers visit Devils The actors from the iconic hockey movie met Devils players following the morning skate. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2icC1Lp The Hanson Brothers of "Slap Shot" fame, actually, from left, the actors and former hockey players Jeff Carlson, Steve Carlson and David Hanson, watching the Devils' morning skate at the Prudential Center on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC