Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide

Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak. P.A. Parenteau, Miles Wood, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which won for the first time since defeating Vancouver 3-2 on Dec. 6. The shutout was the 22nd of Schneider's career, and first in 45 games.

