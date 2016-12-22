Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to...

Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: USA Today

NEWARK, N.J. - Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak.

