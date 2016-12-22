Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 to stop a seven-game losing streak Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 to stop a seven-game losing streak Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2heLswo Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny skates with the puck as New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri tries to reach for it during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J. NEWARK, N.J. - Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak.

