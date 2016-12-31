Oshie, Ovechkin power Capitals to 6-2...

Oshie, Ovechkin power Capitals to 6-2 win over Devils

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Oshie, Ovechkin power Capitals to 6-2 win over Devils Capitals beat Devils 6-2, keyed on quick goals in 2nd period by T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iQDN5u NEWARK, N.J. - T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin scored 33 seconds apart in the second period Saturday to power the Washington Capitals to a 6-2 victory, and a split of a home-and-home series with the New Jersey Devils. This one was all Capitals, with six different players all hitting the net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC