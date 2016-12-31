Oshie, Ovechkin power Capitals to 6-2 win over Devils
Oshie, Ovechkin power Capitals to 6-2 win over Devils Capitals beat Devils 6-2, keyed on quick goals in 2nd period by T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iQDN5u NEWARK, N.J. - T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin scored 33 seconds apart in the second period Saturday to power the Washington Capitals to a 6-2 victory, and a split of a home-and-home series with the New Jersey Devils. This one was all Capitals, with six different players all hitting the net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC