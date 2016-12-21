NHL roundup: Jackets, Wild keep winning

Hockey's hottest team won its 14th straight game on Thursday night, downing the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 in a feisty affair at the MTS Centre. Nick Foligno led the way with a goal and two assists, Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad and Lukas Sedlak scored for the Blue Jackets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.