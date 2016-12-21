Neal scores 2, Predators beat Devils 5-1
James Neal scored twice in the first period, Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots and the Nashville Predators beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 Tuesday night. Ryan Johansen and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg also scored and Viktor Arvidsson had three assists for the Predators.
