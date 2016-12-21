More lineup changes as Devils aim to ...

More lineup changes as Devils aim to end skid vs. Flyers

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NJ.com

Defenseman Seth Helgeson was added the NHL roster Thursday morning, and he will replace Kyle Quincey in the lineup when the Devils host the Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The 26-year-old Helgeson has appeared in 41 total games over the past two seasons for the Devils, and he understands what he needs to do when he steps on the ice.

