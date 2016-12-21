More lineup changes as Devils aim to end skid vs. Flyers
Defenseman Seth Helgeson was added the NHL roster Thursday morning, and he will replace Kyle Quincey in the lineup when the Devils host the Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The 26-year-old Helgeson has appeared in 41 total games over the past two seasons for the Devils, and he understands what he needs to do when he steps on the ice.
