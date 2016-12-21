Kinkaid lifts Devils to SO victory over Capitals
Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots, Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson scored shootout goals and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night at Verizon Center. The Devils scored on both their shootout attempts on Braden Holtby while Kinkaid, spectacular all night, stopped T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC